Know more about 'SmartWater': A forensic spray which is helping UK police with women safety

The UK police is trying new technology in an attempt to keep women safe. They are using SmartWater, which is a forensic liquid that only shows up under ultraviolet light.

According to a report by BBC, this forensic liquid stays on the skin for up to six weeks and then links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed. It stays for much longer on clothing.

This was useful in arresting the first person in the UK for domestic abuse.

Over 200 women across the UK have been given forensic deterrent packages in their homes. These packages include a hand-held canister for spraying and a gel for door handles and gates. It also consists of an automatic trap that sprays the liquid if someone approaches the house.

These packages are now being used by West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Staffordshire Police.

Detective Superintendent of West Yorkshire Police Lee Berry came up with this idea. While speaking to BBC, she said, "Domestic abuse is quite often difficult to prosecute and a lot of these crimes occur behind closed doors. It can be one word against another. If we forensically mark, then we can track someone back to a location. We'll know who the perpetrator is, and we'll know who the victim is, as well."

Most victims, who have been using this technology, have told the police that they feel safer. Also, 94 per cent of people said that they would recommend it to others.

Earlier, SmartWater was used to protect property and deter thieves by being applied to high-value items.

As per Rachael Oakley, the director of SmartWater's intelligence unit, there is no doubt when it comes to using forensic markings.

The man from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was arrested using this new tool. He was harassing his ex-partner and breaching his non-molestation order.

It happened when he tried to get into the house and she sprayed the coded liquid from a canister from the protection of her window. This forensically placed him at the scene of the crime and he was caught.

He was jailed for 24 weeks. Also, he has been given a two-year restraining order.

(With inputs from agencies)