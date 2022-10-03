King Charles III to host South African president Ramaphosa in first state visit to UK

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, the first such visit since King Charles succeeded his late mother Queen Elizabeth last month.

Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe, have accepted an invitation from the new British monarch for the Nov. 22-24 state visit, the palace said.

The official statement went on to say that "the monarch and the queen consort (Camilla) will host the state visit at Buckingham Palace," noting that Tshepo Motsepe, the first lady of South Africa, will accompany her husband on the trip.

Also read | SA Prez Ramaphosa tells local government officials to stop infighting, says its wreaking havoc

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the nation's longest-reigning monarch, on September 8, Charles III assumed the throne.

The monarch, who serves as the head of state of the United Kingdom, arranges and hosts state visits with foreign kings, presidents, and prime ministers on the recommendation of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The new monarch hasn't announced his first foreign trip, but there are rumours that preparations are being made for him to go to France after he struck up a friendship with President Emmanuel Macron over environmental concerns.

Also read | New royal portrait featuring King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate released

Former South African presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma all made state visits to Britain.

Britain exported 4 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) of goods and services to South Africa in 2021 and its imports from the country were worth about 8 billion pounds, according to British data. Britain is South Africa's fourth-biggest export market.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: