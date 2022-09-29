Ramaphosa says no quick fix for the deliberate power cuts, load shedding is here to stay

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on officials at the local government level to stop political infights and discord as these fights often lead to bloodshed.

"...If we are to build these ideal municipalities, we need to address the instability within governance structures and processes. The political contestation and infighting that is wreaking havoc in our municipalities must come to an end," Ramaphosa said while addressing the attendees at the Local Government Summit in Gauteng province on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa cautioned that hijacking of municipal councils and administrations for self-enrichment and personal gain should immediately come to an end.

"Local governments should employ people that are able to perform the functions they are responsible for and should carry them out in an accountable, transparent, efficient, effective and responsive manner," he told the audience.

He added that accelerating economic growth, attracting investment and creating jobs must be at the centre of the efforts of all spheres of government because more investment means more jobs. Livelihoods will be supported, and the benefits will circulate in the local area.

Load shedding

While addressing the summit, Ramaphosa was briefly interrupted by load shedding, which has been causing huge frustration amongst South Africans.

Ramaphosa laughed and then apologised saying this (load shedding) is the biggest problem.

“I am sorry about that... I was being given lessons on how to deal with load shedding. And I must say that I am sorry about that...I must say that this continues to be our biggest challenge as we all know and I think it affects you at local level because you distribute electricity and when it does this, it gets your own customers to lose businesses.....It disrupts the livelihood of our people and… people lose confidence in us,” the President said.

The country has been experiencing power outages daily for up to 8 hours in intervals. Eskom has currently put the country on Stage 3 and Stage 4 load shedding.

