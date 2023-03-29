King Charles III begins his first state visit abroad as Monarch; greeted with military honours in Berlin

King Charles, who is on his first state trip abroad, was on Wednesday greeted with military honours at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. The British monarch is on his first overseas trip since assuming the throne. He succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September. His trip as per Reuters is part of efforts to re-set the United Kingdom's relations with Europe in the post-Brexit era. Charles III was earlier due to visit France, but the trip had to be cancelled after the nation witnessed violent protests over French President Emmanuel Macron's new pension law.

Watch | UK: King Charles III first foreign state visit as King, heads to Germany | World News | WION

https://www.wionews.com/videos/uk-king-charles-iii-first-foreign-state-visit-as-king-heads-to-germany-world-news-wion-576975

According to Reuters, fighter jets escorted King Charles' place into Berlin. Charles also became the first visiting head of state to be given a ceremonial welcome at Berlin's famous landmark, the Brandenburg gate.

"Today, exactly six years after Britain started its exit from the European Union, we are opening a new chapter in our relations," said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Steinmeier said that the fact that the British King picked France and Germany — even before his coronation — for his initial state visit was an important "European gesture."

Also read | King Charles III sports a special piece of jewellery in first official portrait. See photo

The coronation of King Charles is slated to take place in May of this year.