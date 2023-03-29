King Charles III sports a special piece of jewellery in first official portrait. See photo

The first portrait of King Charles III has been released. The portrait is painted in oil by artist Alastair Barford, who was given two weeks for the task. With the artwork, he aimed to capture the King's "warmth and sensitivity." He said that it was a "terrifying honour. It’s a great responsibility to create a portrait of someone who means so much to so many people. If you are painting someone you know, you bring to the portrait certain preconceptions. While I don’t know The King, he has been an enduring presence in all our lives. So reconciling this ‘Idea of The King' with the reference material I had gathered was a challenge.”

The portrait shows Charles in a blue suit and wearing a special bracelet on his left wrist that was gifted to him by an Amazonian indigenous leader called Domingo Peas. It will be featured in Illustrated London News magazine's special Coronation edition, which will go on sale on March 30 in Britain. Illustrated London News has a long history of commissioning royal portraits for special occasions.

The first portrait of King Charles III since the start of his reign has been unveiled https://t.co/Jznny65Ba7 pic.twitter.com/BzhY0yON1N — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) March 29, 2023 ×

Portraits of British monarchs have been an important tradition in British culture for centuries. They are often used to convey the image and character of the monarch. They can reflect the individual style and personality of the monarch, as well as convey a sense of their authority and power.

King Charles III became the king of the United Kingdom after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 last year at the age of 96. There had been concerns about her health for a few days. Born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London, she breathed her last as the longest-serving British monarch with 70 years of reign, beating Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years.

King Charles III will be officially crowned king on May 6 this year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE