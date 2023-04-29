Kim Jong Un’s sister calls Biden 'senile', blasts US-S Korea for new nuclear deal

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a warning to the US and South Korea for signing a new nuclear weapons agreement and called President Joe Biden 'senile' and 'too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave' for his statements.

Kim said that the new agreement, aimed at strengthening deterrence against Pyongyang would lead to 'more serious danger' in the region.

“When we consider that this expression was personally used by the president of the US, our most hostile adversary, it is threatening rhetoric for which he should be prepared for far too great an after-storm,” she was quoted as saying by state news agency KCNA.

"The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defence will become in direct proportion to them," she added.

“The pipe dream of the US and (South) Korea will henceforth be faced with the entity of more powerful strength." Why did Kim's sister lash out? The statement by Kim Yo Jong comes in the backdrop of Biden saying Kim Jong Un's regime would cease to exist if he were to launch a nuclear attack on the United States or its allies. Biden made the comment after signing the Washington Declaration while South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeo was on a US visit earlier this week.

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result at the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," he said.

This is not the first instance when Pyongyang's top leaders have hurled such derogatory words toward the US president. In 2017, Kim Jong Un called then-president Donald Trump a “mentally deranged US. dotard” while both were engaged in exchanging verbal threats.

× What is the Washington Declaration? Under the declaration, Seoul will not be developing its own nuclear weapons but the US will aid in the use of them in any potential conflict with North Korea.

The US will also deploy nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea as part of the agreement. Additionally, there will be a routine visit of aircraft carriers and bombers to the region to send a message to the enemy, informed officials.

Notably, this is the first time since the US withdrew all of its nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991 that talks about such an agreement have reached fruition. However, no immediate plan exists to station nuclear weapons in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies)