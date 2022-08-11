Kim Jong Un declares North Korea's 'unprecedented miracle' of a victory over Covid

For months now, North Korea has been reporting a "downward" trend in its Covid cases, and experts had predicted that the country may soon declare that it has beaten the virus, linked, of course, to leader Kim Jong Un’s strong and clever guidance. The prediction came true. North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un has officially declared a "victory" against the novel coronavirus and has ordered the lifting of the country's maximum anti-epidemic measures which were imposed in May, reported state media KCNA. North Korea declared victory despite having no known vaccination programme in place. As per Reuters, the nation claims that instead it used lockdowns, homegrown medical procedures, and what Kim referred to as the "advantageous Korean-style socialist system."

Kim Jong Un ordered the relaxation of the maximal anti-pandemic measures. However, he insisted that North Korea must maintain a "steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensifying the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis."

Announcing the win Kim called North Korea's official death rate of 74 people an "unprecedented miracle" compared to what other countries went through.

However, experts say that the country's numbers are unlikely to show the whole picture.

The coronavirus outbreak was first acknowledged by North Korea in May, two years after the majority of nations made their struggles known to the world. North Korea is yet to disclose how many confirmed infections of the virus it has discovered, although since July 29 it has reported no new suspected cases. This, with what international assistance organisations claim to be "restricted testing capabilities".

(With inputs from agencies)

