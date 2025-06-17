/Killing Iran’s military leaders ‘one by one’: Neyanyahu says Israel ‘changing face of Middle East’

“We are changing the face of the Middle East,” he said during a press conference. The Israeli prime minister also outlined Israel’s strikes against Iranian nuclear and military targets.
“We are eliminating them, one after the other,” he said, speaking of Iran’s military leadership.