/'Ajit Doval, why don't you come to Canada' - Provocative remarks of Khalistani separatists freed on bail

Khalistani Separatist and the organiser of the secessionist group Sikh For Justice, Indrajit Singh Gosal, released a provocative video just after being released on bail from Ontario Prison in Canada. He, along with his aide Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, released a threat directed NSA, Ajit Doval, challenging him to come to Canada, the United States, or any European country to extradite him. Indrajit Singh Gosal recently announced that he will push for a Khalistani Referendum on November 23, 2025.

"Ajit Doval, why don't you come to Canada, America or any European country and try to arrest or do any extradition. Doval, I am waiting for you," said Pannun.

"India, I'm out; to support Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to organise the Khalistan referendum on November 23, 2025. Delhi banega Khalistan," Gosal recorded a video outside the Ontario Prison Gate. Pannun is a designated terrorist by India.

Gosal was arrested on September 19, along with his accomplices, Jagdeep Singh from New York and Arman Singh from Toronto were arrested under firearm offences, concealing and carrying a firearm for dangerous purposes. Despite this, he was granted bail on Thursday, within a week.

Observations and implications

Earlier, Pannun was charged with challenging India's sovereignty by offering 11 crore as a reward to stop flag hoisting in the Red Fort. Similarly, Gosal was arrested earlier in November 2024, over an altercation at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton and was immediately out on bail. The growing Khalistani Separatist movement in Canada's outlook towards it had soured the relationship between India and Canada. However, these statements by Pannun and Gosal are more rhetoric instead of having any operational capacity.