Kenyan start-up remoulds plastic into useful and trendy furniture

Every day tonnes of disposable plastic ends up in the ocean, suffocating the marine life, clogging up rivers and oceans around the world, endangering wildlife, poisoning the food chain, and causing the climate crisis. In Kenya, a company has taken up the daunting task of putting all this plastic to good use. The start-up called Noma Green Plastic is giving approximately 30 tonnes of ocean plastic a new shape: that of trendy furniture. It collects almost 30 tonnes of plastic each month from various landfills, sifts, and warms them via moulds using thermo-regulated gear. All this disposable plastic is then turned into poles, tiles, table beams, and other outdoor furniture pieces.

Mugo Macharia, Founder of Noma Green Plastic limited while talking to Africa News, said that making furniture out of plastic was practical, and economical and it prevents carpenters from having to cut down trees for wood.

"We believe we contribute to the action on climate change in two ways. One is that we clean up the environment. We take the waste plastic from landfills, and we know the contribution of landfills to global warming, and the second way, our products are very great substitutes for wood."

"Just look at it this way, one wooden pole is one of our plastic poles. So, the more we use the plastic poles, the more trees we have in our environment and the more we can save our environment from deforestation".

In his opinion plastic's malleability is one of its best qualities. He said that this plastic can be transformed into things, like outdoor benches, tables etc.

"We can partner with anyone who has any form of plastic waste. We can take your plastic waste and we can give it to you in the form that you want. You want signboards for your roads, you want flower pots. It's malleable so we are limited by the extent of the imagination. Because the more products that we can make out of (waste) plastic, the more we can save our environment from the plastic menace."

The UN Environment Program estimates that 400 million tonnes of plastic garbage are produced annually. The truth is that even if the 30 tonnes of green plastic that Norma Green Plastic regenerates every day cannot save the world on its own, they do contribute significantly, both in practice and by example.

