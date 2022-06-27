Ahead of UN Ocean conference, mermaids call for ocean protection in Portugal climate protest

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:46 PM(IST)

On a beach in Lisbon on Monday, June 27, Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as merpeople caught in fishing nets and trash to call for ocean protection ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference.

As the sea dies, we die

The small group of demonstrators also carried signs that said, 'As the sea dies, we die' and 'No more fish in the sea'.

"They talk about their grandchildren, they talk about future generations, but they still do nothing. And unless they do something, nothing is going to change, and everything is going to continue on this terrible trajectory to three degrees or more and an totally uninhabitable planet," protester Sophie Miller told Reuters.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab/Reuters)

(Photograph:Reuters)