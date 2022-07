Big brands like Coca Cola found guilty of 'greenwashing', what is this and why is it problematic?

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 11:42 PM(IST)

As per new research, major corporations like Coca-Cola and Unilever are deceiving customers by engaging in "greenwashing". The Changing Markets Foundation (CMF) points out that "the number of products labelled as sustainable or green has increased exponentially in recent years, with many household brands guilty of greenwashing. Yet, as businesses claim progress towards sustainability, emissions continue to rise, extraction increases, and overproduction spirals."

What exactly is Greenwashing?

The process of fabricating or exaggerating a product, service, brand, or even an entire company's green credentials is known as "greenwashing."

Greenwashing is an issue in and of itself, but it also hurts progressive businesses and is viewed as unethical. Businesses who are really attempting to better the world can be hurt by those that are making false or deceptive claims.

(Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

(Photograph:Others)