/Keir Starmer denies rift with Donald Trump, says UK won’t be drawn into wider war

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has denied any rift with US President Donald Trump. He said that his first priority is to protect British “people in the region”, but he doesn't intend to be drawn into the wider war. While speaking in the Downing Street press conference, Starmer said that he maintains a “good relationship” with Donald Trump and had a “good discussion” with him. He further added that the best way through this is to de-escalate, as it is the simple and most effective way to deal with the cost of living.

“We’re strong allies, have been for decades, but it is for me to act in what I consider to be the best interests of Britain. And I have to keep that uppermost in my mind,” said Starmer to GB News. Starmer did not give any definitive answer on the possibility of joining forces with the US on the Strait of Hormuz. He said that they are working with the US “in relation to a viable plan”. Starmer said that he wanted as many partners as possible.

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“There have been discussions going on in relation to a viable plan. We want to make sure that it involves as many partners as possible. That’s been our stated objective here, particularly talking to European partners, inevitably talking to Gulf Partners and to the US, because we need a credible, viable plan if we can,” said Starmer on his plan to reopen Hormuz. He added that it will be difficult to reach any conclusion.

Starmer outlined three primary objectives of any British involvement: first, to protect British “people in the region”, second, to take necessary action to defend “ourselves and our allies” but not drawn to the wider war, and finally, to work "towards a swift resolution that brings security and stability back to the region."

Starmer said that he is not completely aware of what is going to happen in future. “I’m not going to stand here and pretend to you that we all know what the situation will be in three or six months’ time. We don’t.” Further adding that his objective is to end this war as quickly as possible and not to allow it to become a “windfall for Putin”.