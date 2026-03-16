/Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb crisis: Two chokepoints that could disrupt 30% of global oil trade

The threat of an escalation is significant as the US just attacked the Kharg Island of Iran, which accounts for 90 per cent of Iranian energy export. In response, Iran has attacked several vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The US is now seeking help from its allies in Europe and Asia to help secure the strait. But any joint operation from Europe will trigger a reaction from the Houthis movement. Most importantly, China has the only overseas military base in Djibouti. So any confrontation in the Gates of Tears will escalate the regional conflict into a global conflict. The key indicators of a possible escalations is that several container liner companies, CMA CGM, Maersk, and Hapag-Lloyd, have suspended trans-Suez operations. They are now taking the longer route via the Cape of Hope.