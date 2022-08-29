'Keep dancing': Hillary Clinton posts photo in support of Finnish PM Sanna Marin

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin has been at the centre of controversy recently after a video of her partying and dancing with a group of friends was leaked on social media. However, she has found support from former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who posted a picture of herself dancing in a club during her trip to Colombo in 2012 with the caption - "Keep dancing, Sanna Marin."

Marin thanked Clinton for the message and wrote "Thank you Hillary Clinton" with a heart emoji.

Since the video was leaked on social media, critics of the 36-year-old politician has accused her of inappropriate behaviour in public. She was even accused to taking drugs at the party.

As Ann Richards said, "Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels."



Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State.



Keep dancing, @marinsanna. pic.twitter.com/btAtUFOcNV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2022 ×

However, she has also found a lot of support worldwide and while speaking to her fellow members in the Social Democratic Party, she defended her position and said that she has done nothing wrong.

"I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," said Marin.

Marin said, "Never in my life, not even in my youth, have I ever used any drugs," she added according to AFP.

Following the controversy, Marin also went through a drug test which produced a negative result.

Lida Vallin, an adviser to the prime minister, said Marin’s urine samples were examined for the presence of numerous drugs like cocaine and cannabis. She said, "The test was a comprehensive drug test. We did not choose how the test was done," AFP reported.