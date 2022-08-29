'Can't have a fancy house...': Why Elon Musk makes his mother sleep in garage when she visits him

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is well known for spending a lot of time in his office and his mother – Maye Musk – has revealed that even she has to adjust while visiting her son in Texas. The 74-year-old model said in a recent interview that Musk does not have much interest in possessions despite his wealth and she has to "sleep in the garage" while visiting him at the SpaceX headquarters.

"You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," Maye told The Sunday Times.

Currently, Musk lives in a rental apartment which is not very far from the SpaceX offices.

Musk himself has said a number of times that doesn't "even own a home" and when the situation arises, he stays "at friend's places". He is also known to spend a number of nights in the office during launches and in 2020, he even said that he will end up selling all his properties around the world.

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," he said on Twitter at that time, and added - "Don't need the cash. Possession just weighs you down."

In the interview, Musk’s mother also spoke about her son’s ambition to take SpaceX to Mars and although Elon has expressed his desire to travel to the plant, she does not share his dreams.

"You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn't appeal to me. But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it,” she said when asked whether she wants to go to Mars.

