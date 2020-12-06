Kamala Harris' husband to become first 'Second Gentleman' of White House

The US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will soon be sworn in for her post along with the President-elect Joe Biden in January 2021 and Harris will be making history as the first African-American and South Asian woman to become the Vice President of the US.

Harris won't be the only one making history. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be leaving a mark in the history of the White House as he will be known as the first 'Second Gentleman' of the US.

In a recent interview with a local media house, Kamala Harris confirmed the rumours and admitted to her husband being officially referred to as the "Second Gentleman of the United States" in the near future.

"What should we be calling him? Is he the second gentleman? Is he the second dude?" was what the anchor asked her, to which Harris laughingly responded, "Well, I think the term has evolved into 'second gentleman." She continued the joke by adding, "I'll call him honey."

This is, however, not confirmed by the White House. Kamala Harris is the first woman Vice President of the US, making it the first time a husband will be needing a title for being the partner of the Vice President. Before Harris, all partners of the VPs have been female and have been referred to as the 'Second Lady' — a term which was coined by Jennie Tuttle Hobart, wife of Vice President Garret Hobart (1897–1899) during her time as he 'Second Lady'.

Kamala Harris' win has been marked as a historic against the outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, who was supported by the Second lady Karen Pence.

Doug Emhoff is an American lawyer will reportedly be quitting his position in a corporate firm and will be joining Harris in the White House. However, the reports have not been confirmed yet. Irrespective of the transition, Emhoff has always maintained he will be supporting his wife "forever".