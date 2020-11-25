Kamala Harris just shared her family's favourite Thanksgiving recipe of all time

Kamala Harris, US Vice President-elect, just shared her favourite Thanksgiving recipe and no, its not got anything to do with her Indian lineage.



Harris recently took to Instagram to share her family's favourite Thanksgiving recipe- cornbread dressing.



Sharing a step-by-step process recipe of a perfect cornbread, Harris wrote, "During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family's favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you're able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me-even when separated from those I love."



America is gearing up for the Thanksgiving weekend ahead. The festival is celebrated in America on the last Thursday of November.



The show stopper at every Thanksgiving dinner of course remains the roast turkey but different households have their favourites sides that are served along with the turkey.

Kamala Harris's cornbread dressing needs the following ingredients- cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper.



Born to Indian mother and Jamaican-American father, Harris, 56, was elected at the Vice President of the US earlier this month.