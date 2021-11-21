Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff become first family to hang mezuzah on executive home

US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have become the first couple to affix a mezuzah on executive home.

Emhoff took to Twitter to share pictures and wrote ''One of my favorite memories was when our family visited and together, we hung a mezuzah on the front door of the Vice President's Residence.''

A mezuzah is a piece of parchment called a klaf contained in a decorative case and inscribed with specific Hebrew verses from the Torah.

It is attached in a case to the doorpost of a Jewish house as a sign of faith. Emhoff is the first Jew to reside in the vice presidential residence.

In picture: Doug Emhoff can seen using a hammer to affix a mezuzah on the house of the second family/Twitter

According to Rabbi Peter Berg of Hebrew Benevolent Congregation (The Temple) in Atlanta, ''It's an extraordinary moment in United States history.''

''And it was one of the great honors of my lifetime to be able to stand there with the second family as they placed that mezuzah on their home for the very first time.''

Meanwhile, a White House official said ''He obviously recognizes the significance of being the first in this space and I think he's very honored to have the opportunity to help lead some of these really important and significant traditions.''

US President Joe Biden had briefly transferred power to Harris on Friday as he underwent a colonoscopy, making her the first woman to hold the presidential reins in American history.

Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States; no woman has ever been president in the country's nearly 250-year history.

