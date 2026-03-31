/Kadyrov’s forces ‘ready’ for Iran deployment as US-Israel campaign intensifies: Tehran media

Iranian media have reported that Chechen military units aligned with Ramzan Kadyrov have declared their readiness to deploy to Iran if the US launches a ground invasion, signalling a potential widening of the already volatile conflict. As per the reports, the forces loyal to Kadyrov have framed the ongoing US-Israel military campaign against Iran as a “religious war,” describing any possible intervention as a “jihad” - a battle between good and evil - in defence of the Islamic Republic.

The development comes amid escalating tensions and speculation that the US, under President Donald Trump, may be preparing for a ground offensive after weeks of aerial bombardment reportedly failed to achieve decisive results.

The conflict, which began on February 28, has rapidly escalated. Iranian accounts claim the war was triggered during indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington and involved high-profile assassinations, including that of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, alongside senior commanders and civilians.

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Tehran has since responded with sustained military action, reportedly launching dozens of missiles and drone strikes targeting Israeli military infrastructure as well as US bases across the Persian Gulf region. Iranian officials say the armed forces have conducted at least 86 waves of retaliatory attacks, marking one of the most intense phases of confrontation between the two sides in recent years.

Ukraine angle raises geopolitical stakes

Adding to the complexity, Iran has also accused Ukraine of directly supporting US and Israeli operations. In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the UN Security Council, Iran’s envoy Amir Saeid Iravani alleged that Kyiv has deployed “hundreds of experts” to assist in the campaign.

The reported involvement of Ukrainian personnel is being viewed by analysts as a potentially significant escalation, linking the conflict more closely to the broader geopolitical rivalry involving Russia and the West amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.