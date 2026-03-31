/Netanyahu says peace deal between US, Iran won't stop Israel’s war on Hezbollah in Lebanon: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly said senior US officials that any future agreement between Iran and the US would not stop Israel’s war in Lebanon. His statement come as US President Donald Trump sent peace plan to Tehran and representatives of Gulf nation held talks in Pakistan regarding the end of war. Israel-US joint attack on Iran killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Hezbollah to strike Tel Aviv, in what they described as an attack to avenge the death of Khamenei. In response, Israel launched a massive operation on Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in the killing of over 1,238 people. It must be noted that Hezbollah ​was founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982 and is widely seen as the spearhead of Iran's regional alliance of armed actors.

What Netanyahu said?

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The Israel Hayom daily reported that Netanyahu conveyed the message during recent closed-door talks with senior officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration. According to the report, Netanyahu said that any agreement reached between the United States and Iran would not apply to the Lebanese front.

“Israel will continue to take advantage of the opportunity to eliminate Hezbollah even if there is an agreement between Trump and Iranian officials,” the report said. Netanyahu believes Israel now has an opportunity to significantly improve its security situation by pushing Hezbollah beyond the Litani River. The newspaper also said Netanyahu rejected a French proposal to halt the war against Hezbollah in exchange for French President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to help resolve the situation. A senior Israeli official quoted by the newspaper said the United States had accepted Israel’s position. “Lebanon does not matter to President Trump,” the official said.

What we know about US-Iran peace deal?

US President Donald Trump has sent a 15-point peace plan to Iran that includes giving up of nuclear weapon and enriched uranium as well as ceasing of support to regional proxies like Hezbollah. He has claimed that he is dealing with completely new set of people who are “reasonable.” Reiterating that the Iran war is “ahead of schedule”, Trump said there can be a deal with Tehran “pretty soon.”

Iran has firmly denied any involvement in Pakistan’s proposal to host direct talks between the United States and Iran. The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai clarified on Monday (March 30) that no direct negotiations with the US have taken place. Instead, it said only excessive and unreasonable demands have been conveyed through intermediaries. "No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries. US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate. Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!" the Consulate General said in a statement.

What Lebanon said about Israel-Hezbollah conflict?

Earlier, the Lebanese government said that members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) are commanding Hezbollah's operations. It blamed IRGC for dragging Lebanon in the ongoing war with Israel. It said that IRGC members “entered the country illegally” and are managing Hezbollah's military operation in Lebanon. Lebanese government also banned Hezbollah and its military activities in the country after its attack on Israel. It urged the Israeli administration to talk to the government and end hostolities.

However, Hezbollah rejected the reports of negotiation with Israel. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected any possibility of negotiation with Israel stating that it would mean “surrender” for Lebanon. This was in response of attempts made by the Lebanese president’s to start direct talks between the group and Israel. Qassem also urged the Lebanese government to reverse its ban on the group's military activities. In a televised speech read on his behalf, Naim Qassem said, “When negotiations with the Israeli enemy are proposed under fire, this is an imposition of surrender,” Qassem said, adding, that negotiations cannot happen ”with an enemy that occupies our land and carries out daily attacks.” Qassem called on the Lebanese people to embrace “national unity."

What Iran said abiut Hezbollah?

Iran in its guarantees to end the war included that Israel halts its strikes on Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, the Wall Street Journal reported. Iran has told intermediaries that Lebanon must be included in any ceasefire agreement with ​the United States and Israel, six regional sources familiar with Iran's position told Reuters. Iran's Press TV also cited an Iranian official saying Tehran wanted any deal with the United States to secure an end to the war both on Iran and other "resistance groups" in the region. The ​six regional sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Tehran ⁠had informed mediators as early as mid-March that it sought a deal that would also stop Israel's attacks on Hezbollah.