/'Imposition of surrender...': Hezbollah rejects Israel talks as Iran demands halt to strikes on Lebanese proxy

Hezbollah has issued its first response on the reports of negotiation with Israel after tensions between the group and Benjamin Netanyahu-led nation escalated due to war in Iran. On Wednesday (Mar 25), Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected any possibility of negotiation with Israel stating that it would mean “surrender” for Lebanon. This was in response of attempts made by the Lebanese president’s to start direct talks between the group and Israel. Qassem also urged the Lebanese government to reverse its ban on the group's military activities. Hezbollah stepped into the war between Iran, US and Israel after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It opened fire ​on Israel on March 2 in solidarity with Tehran, triggering an Israeli air and ground campaign in Lebanon.

In a televised speech read on his behalf, Naim Qassem said, “When negotiations with the Israeli enemy are proposed under fire, this is an imposition of surrender,” Qassem said, adding, that negotiations cannot happen ”with an enemy that occupies our land and carries out daily attacks.” Qassem called on the Lebanese people to embrace “national unity."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran wants end of hostilities on Hezbollah

This also comes as Iran in its guarantees to end the war included that Israel halts its strikes on Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, the Wall Street Journal reported. Iran has told intermediaries that Lebanon must be included in any ceasefire agreement with ​the United States and Israel, six regional sources familiar with Iran's position told Reuters. Iran's Press TV also cited an Iranian official saying Tehran wanted any deal with the United States to secure an end to the war both on Iran and other "resistance groups" in the region. The ​six regional sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Tehran ⁠had informed mediators as early as mid-March that it sought a deal that would also stop Israel's attacks on Hezbollah.

Hezbollah ​was founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982 and is widely seen as the spearhead of Iran's regional alliance of armed actors. The United States, meanwhile, in its demand has asked Iran to not support any armed group in the region. A senior Trump administration official told Reuters that ending Iran's "proxy activities" and disarming Hezbollah were “crucial to ensuring ​peace and stability in Lebanon and across the region.”

Lebanese govt's stance on the matter

Lebanese government has slammed Hezbollah for dragging the country into the war and has urged Israel to conduct negotiations. Lebanon's foreign ministry declared the appointed Iranian ambassador persona non grata. Hezbollah and other leading Shiite Muslim figures in the country condemned the move and said the envoy should stay. A foreign ​official in Beirut familiar with Hezbollah's position said the group hoped an Iran-backed truce would help it ​bolster its political position ⁠in Lebanon

Trump's peace plan and Iran's stance

Trump said a 15-point peace plan had been sent, including ceasefire terms and nuclear restrictions, to end the West Asia war, while also insisting Iran was willing to negotiate. He indicated that the the proposal begins with Iran agreeing to “not have a nuclear weapon,” while also hinting at a positive gesture from Tehran, describing it as a “very big present.” According to reports, the plan includes a proposed one-month ceasefire, ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and potential sanctions relief for Iran.

Iran, meanwhile, said it is reviewing the US proposal to end the war but is not engaging in direct negotiations. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did agree about the exchange of messages between US and Iran through mediators, but clarified that it “does not mean negotiations with the US," while also adding that ”speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat." Araghchi warned Iran would target American interests in the region if necessary. Military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari mocked Washington’s claims of negotiations, rejecting any possibility of alignment. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned of strong retaliation against any hostile move.