Kabaddi match in UK sparks ‘gang violence’, clips show people running for life amidst gun and sword fight

A kabaddi tournament in UK turned violent after two groups clashed with each other using guns and swords, leaving four people injured.

According to the Sun publication, the incident took place on Sunday (Aug 20) at the Derby Kabaddi grounds on Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, around 4 pm (local time).

What caused the brawl is still unknown, but witnesses told the British daily that a rift between the two “rival gangs” caused the violence during the game.

One of the witnesses said that he saw a man being shot before being attacked repeatedly with a sword.

Derbyshire Constabulary arrested four men on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder. They remain in police custody, reports Telegraph.

The tournament saw a massive crowd gathered at the park to watch a kabaddi tournament, a popular team sport first played in India and played in Asian communities across the UK.

Clips go viral

Clips shared on social media showed people were seen frantically running for their life in their cars as they gave their details to police.

Witnesses say they saw more than 20 police cars rush to the scene.

Derby, UK 🇬🇧

Jabardast fight erupted between Spectators in Kabaddi tournament at Derby, England.

“We were called to a large scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 15.51 on Sunday 20 August,” A police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital.

“There is a large police presence in the area and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact us quoting the reference 739 of 20 August.”

People concerned

Jas Uksingh, a Derby resident, wrote on Facebook, “What was supposed to be a positive and welcome return of our national motherland Punjabi sport of kabaddi in Derby, has sadly ended in shameful circumstances.

“Gang violence is not acceptable at sporting events, and should not be tolerated with the community. The UK Kabaddi Federation must take necessary steps and safeguards to stamp this thoughtless violence out from national tournaments.

“I hope those injured are not too serious and make a full recovery.”

Derbyshire Constabulary Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred said asked witnesses to contact them and share any information relating to the Sunday incident.

“We are aware of videos of the incident circulating online, we are carrying out investigations in relation to these and I would encourage anyone with footage to send it to us for enquiries to continue.

“Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, please speak to them if you have any information or contact us using the methods provided.”

(With inputs from agencies)