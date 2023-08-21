India: Govt official arrested for raping deceased friend’s daughter, his wife booked for giving abortion pills

A senior Delhi government official was arrested by the police on Monday in India's capital New Delhi on charges of raping his deceased friend’s teen daughter for several months.

His wife was also booked after it was found that she gave abortion pills to the minor girl when she became pregnant, in a bid to keep the matter under wraps.

"We have arrested two accused in connection with this case. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51... the second is his wife Seema Rani, 50. We have arrested Seema Rani as she was aware of the incident and (was) effective in getting the abortion," senior Delhi Police officer Sagar Singh Khalsi said.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl was staying with the family of Premoday Khakha—a deputy director in the women and child development department in the Delhi government—after her father passed away in October 2020.

The matter came to light last week when the girl was admitted to a hospital over anxiety issues.

During psychological counselling, she disclosed her ordeal to the doctors, counsellors, and police officers and revealed that she was sexually harassed, physically molested, and repeatedly raped for several months between 2020 and 2021.

The girl—who is studying Class XII—is said to be recovering and receiving care.

Official booked under POCSO Act

Following this, the police in Burari area registered a case against Khakha under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian, or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy).

The girl's statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate.

Official suspended

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the government official and sought a report from the chief secretary by 5 pm Monday (Aug 21).

“The sternest possible action should be taken against him if found guilty. He (the accused) is a deputy director in the WCD Department. Since an FIR has been lodged in the alleged matter, the law should take its course,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

“The Delhi government is sensitive in regard to such serious matters of women's safety and child abuse. If he has committed any such reprehensible act, the sternest possible action should be taken against him."