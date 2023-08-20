Indian ministry flags 'biggest' scholarship scam, CBI to probe: Report

In a big revelation in India, about 53 per cent of institutions which are active under the government's minority scholarship programme have been found to be 'fake', said multiple media reports. The findings have reportedly been obtained in a internal inquiry which was conducted by Ministry of Minority Affairs. This is being reported as 'biggest minority scholarship scam' in the country. The inquiry by the ministry has brought to the fore corruption in 830 such institutions. It is being touted to be a scam amounting to more than 17 million US dollars (Rs 144.83 crore) as reported by India Today.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has sent the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per the report, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has lodged a complaint in the matter. The complaint was lodged on July 10. The internal inquiry involved investigation in 100 districts across 34 states. A total of 1572 institutions were reportedly scrutinised.

The authorities have now frozrn accounts of 830 institutions which are under the scanner.

India Today reported that ministry has raised questions with banks as to why accounts of such institutions were opened in the first place.

The report said that many of the institutions under scanner were registered on National Scholarship Portal as well as the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) but they were non-existent or non-operational.

The CBI will now investigate nodal officers of these institutions who submitted approval reports as well district nodal officers who verified cases which were found to be fake. The agency will also probe into how a scam of such size was allowed to persist for years in multiple Indian states.

The ministry's probe has reportedly found that in 62 institutions in Chattisgarh were found to be fake. In Rajasthan, the number was 99. In Assam, 68 per cent of the probed institutions were found to be suspicious. The percentages in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were 64, 44 and 39 respectively.

