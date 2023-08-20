ugc_banner

Congress reconstitutes CWC, Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot included

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Aug 20, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Former union minister Shashi Tharoor (left) and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin pilot Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

The Congress party has been trying to placate Sachin Pilot, who is former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, the state which will soon face assembly elections

Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday (August 20) reshuffled its intra-party top decision-making body. There were some notable inclusions in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Sachin Pilot, a leader from younger ranks in the Congress was included. So was former union minister Shashi Tharoor. The Congress party has been trying to placate Sachin Pilot, who is former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, the state which will soon face assembly elections. 

In addition to these two Syed Nasser Hussain and Deepa Das Munshi are the new entrants to the CWC.

Das Munshi was a Member of Parliament from West Bengal and is wife of veteran Congress leader the late Priya Ranjan Das Munshi. Syed Nasser Hussian is member of the Rajya Sabha, the higher chamber of Parliament of India. He has previously served as Congress' national media panellist. 

Media reports suggest that Sachin Pilot is likely to be made party in-charge of a prominent Indian state.

Shashi Tharoor, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), said that he was 'honoured' by his inclusion in the CWC.

"I am honoured by the decision of the @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @Kharge ji and the Congress central leadership to nominate me to the Working Committee. As one who is aware of the historic role played by the CWC in guiding the party over the last 138 years, I am humbled and grateful to be part of this institution, and look forward to the opportunity to serve the party alongside my dedicated colleagues. None of us can accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them. The countless Indians who seek a more inclusive and accepting India deserve the best from us," wrote Tharoor.

Sachin Pilot has also posted in Hindi on X as well. He has thanked the Congress Party

Here is the full list of CWC members

Just this year, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had said that the group of leaders bearing offices of the party should have half the leaders under the age of 50. Currently, only 3 of 39 CWC members are under 50 years of age. These are, Sachin Pilot, Gourav Gogoi and Kamaleshwar Patel.

Media reports have said citing sources that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was previously in-charge of state of Utttar Pradesh will not be made party in-charge of any state.


