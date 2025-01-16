The outgoing US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has assured "justice will be served" in response to the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman who has been implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana was convicted in the United States in 2011 for providing material support to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and India has been seeking his extradition in the 26/11 terror attack case.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Garcetti spoke on India's Khalistani concerns, India importing Russian energy, and defence deal. On India's Khalistani concerns, particularly the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco, he said, "We take very seriously any threat against Indian diplomats. We've made progress, deep investigation and working with Indian officials on the attacks which no diplomat, let alone an Indian diplomat, should ever have to face at the consulate in my home state of California."

This is one of his last interviews as he steps down from the office with the incoming administration taking charge next week.

Interview with Eric Garcetti

Sidhant Sibal: We know that India is concerned about the space being given to Khalistani extremists like Pannun, also, any update on the attack that happened at the Indian consulate in San Francisco?

Eric Garcetti: First and foremost, I know that people like to follow the challenging moments, but let me just say, as I end my time, just how remarkable the US India, relationship, friendship, partnership is. We've set records in visas, records in visitors, records in students, records in trade, records in defence cooperation, record defence sales, record space cooperation. The list goes on and on. So as we look at those challenging moments, I also think it's a sign of our strength that it's like a marriage. It's not whether you love each other, clearly, we do. It's whether we get through occasional fights or a difference of opinion. We're showing our ability to do that. We're working very closely. We take very seriously any threat against Indian diplomats. We've made progress, deep investigation and working with Indian officials on the attacks which no diplomat, let alone an Indian diplomat, should ever have to face at the consulate in my home state of California. And secondarily, we're pleased to see India making progress in what it said. Because systems are not perfect. We have to make sure systemic change ensures no laws get broken in the future and that accountability will occur in case of a misstep. Yesterday's news, we welcome that step. It's very positive, and again, adding to the positivity of what we've accomplished, it shows even in our challenging moments, we know how to move through them.

Sidhant Sibal: Defense is one relationship that has grown leaps and bounds. But in that as well, the GE, whether it's 404 or 414 deal, any update on the negotiations, and also the delay that is impacting India's Tejas program.

Eric Garcetti: We are excited that this is the most exquisite technology we've ever shared in the world with anybody, even our closest allies. And now those negotiations are really between two companies, HAL and GE, but I'm confident that the next generation of Indian fighter jets will be powered by the best engines in the world and produced here. In fact, we may buy some of our engine parts or engines in the future from India. We're really integrating supply chains. We're integrating our research and development. We know it's a tight moment to get supplies because of all the wars in the world, if you're committed to those deals, we're going to make sure only the 404, which will help the current generation of Tejas fighters go forward, the future generation of Tejas fighters, there will be that fifth generation fighter indigenously producer here. We are also committed to and have seen great progress.

Sidhant Sibal: Counter-terror is another area in which both countries have worked. Any update on the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana

Eric Garcetti: I was just in Mumbai at the site of the Taj hotel where that tragedy occurred, and I promise then, as I promised now, we will see justice served. And this is another beautiful example of how we work together. This investigation from the FBI, this prosecution from our Department of Justice, and there's one last appeal, but the Supreme Court has never overturned an extradition order in the history of the United States. We don't expect to do it now, so as soon as we get the paperwork from India assuring that transfer, it will happen.

Sidhant Sibal: On Russia, did India and the American side see eye to eye, because we saw earlier the American side criticizing India for importing energy. But it looked like there was a U-turn from the American side if you can perhaps set the record. And essentially, if you can talk about that

Eric Garcetti: I've certainly never criticised, the US government has not criticized the legal purchase that was authorized of oil and gas. But it is clear that India and the United States respect international law, and the most important international law is that you don't invade and cross a border, something India has to experience too many times in its own history. So making sure that we don't fuel an unwarranted War Machine coming out of Russia is very important to the American people. Even the incoming administration, as they have moved towards trying to help Russia and Ukraine find peace that is still non-negotiable. So we know that there is plentiful oil we put in other places so that India can purchase so that prices aren't affected here, from the Middle East, from North America. So we know that the world doesn't have to fuel a war in order to fuel its economy.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see your legacy?

Eric Garcetti: I have been working very hard to the very end of this country, I love whether it's cricket, whether it's consulates, whether it's cooperation, record trade that we saw, record visas, and we're very excited that visa wait time, we'll be announcing in the weeks, visa wait time have dramatically come down. Visa wait time doesn't even exist for most categories now and 60% more, the more Indians we can come to America, the More Americans we can send to India. I hope that will be my legacy. Indians coming to watch a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. That will be part of what we have worked on. Increased trade and investment jobs here and jobs in America from our companies investing together. That will be the legacy. And at the end of the day, it's really about the people-to-people ties. When we know India's great history, we see its ambitions, you can count on America to be your closest friend, we will always be there for you.

Sidhant Sibal: So my last question to you is how much perhaps Bangladesh was an issue for India, US relationship. We saw Hasina leaving which was seen as a setback for India. There is a rise of Jamaat as well as increased Chinese engagement. What's your sense?

Eric Garcetti: I think we both share the principles that we want to see a peaceful, democratic South Asia, and we share those principles. We're coordinating on that together. We've spoken out clearly that, whether it's Bangladesh or any country, religious minorities should not be persecuted. And I think we have an opportunity. Both of us want to see democracy and democratic elections established in Bangladesh as soon as possible, and that can help Bangladesh open its next chapter. It's not about the past, it's about what we can do together. And India and the United States have never acted together around the world more closely than today.