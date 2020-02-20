Judge Sri Srinivasan becomes first Indian-American to lead US Appeals Court

Prominent Indian-American judge, Sri Srinivasan has created history by becoming the first person of South Asian descent to lead the powerful federal circuit court, considered next only to the US Supreme Court.

Srinivasan, 52, took over as the chief judge of Appeals Court in Washington DC, succeeding Merrick Garland.

Former President Obama had appointed Srinivasan as a judge on the DC Circuit in June 2012. He has been a judge in the federal appeals court since 2013 after the US Senate confirmed his nomination by a sweeping 97-0 vote.

The Chandigarh-born judge will now preside over matters concerned with administrative and transparency matters.

After being appointed to the top post, Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner said: "History being made on the DC Court of Appeals. Congratulations, Judge Srinivasan!"

