/Judge dismisses terrorism charges against UnitedHealthcare CEO killing suspect Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday and the judge dismissed two terrorism charges against him. Mangione, 27, faced nearly a dozen charges in New York state court, for allegedly shooting Thompson, 50, outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, 2024. New York Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro dismissed two of those charges shortly after Mangione was led into the lower Manhattan courtroom handcuffed and with shackles on his feet, wearing tan prison garb. Carro said in a written ruling that the allegations against Mangione did not meet the definition of terrorism under state law.

‘Not enough evidence to justify terrorism-related murder charges’

The judge said that prosecutors had failed to establish that there was enough evidence to justify terrorism-related murder charges that they sought against Mangione.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“There was no evidence presented that the defendant made any demands of government or sought any particular governmental policy change, let alone that he did so by intimidation or coercion,” Carro wrote in his ruling.

The prosecutors argued that Mangione's writings revealed a terrorism motive, but the judge said they failed to show that the suspect intended to put political pressure on the government or terrorise the general population— key provisions of New York's terrorism law that was passed in the wake of the 11 September 2001 attacks.

The first-degree murder charge that was dismissed would have carried a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mangione still faces federal murder charge which could lead to death penalty

Judge Gregory Carro, however, ruled that the second-degree murder charges against Mangione could stand during a hearing on Tuesday morning.

In addition to the New York State criminal proceedings, Mangione also faces federal murder charges, which could lead to the death penalty.

Mangione’s defence team had asked Carro to dismiss the state’s “legally and factually unfounded” terrorism-related charges. Prosecutors argued in court filings that Mangione’s alleged writings and planning of the attack justified the charge of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism.

WATCH: Israel Launches Major Offensive in Gaza City, Seeks Full Control Over Gaza

The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had sparked a days-long search besides an outburst of public fury against the health insurance industry.

Mangione, who faces additional charges in Pennsylvania and in federal court, pleaded not guilty to the New York State charges in December.

If convicted of the remaining second-degree murder charge, Mangione faces a minimum sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison. He has also been charged with weapons and forgery crimes.