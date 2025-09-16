/'Hell, call their employer': JD Vance calls for mass ‘doxing’ to find and harass Charlie Kirk critics

US Vice President JD Vance called out for mass doxing and harassment of people who, in his opinion, mourned the killing of the right-wing Charlie Kirk on Monday (September 15). Vance, while guest-hosting Kirk’s podcast, said people who “see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder” should “call them out”. Doxing is a process of searching and sharing the private information of people on the internet with the intention of humiliating them.

“Hell, call their employer. We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility, and there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination," Vance said in the podcast.

The US VP also said that Trump's administration would “work to dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country”.

Vance was not alone in the podcast. Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, also joined the VP in pledging to crack down on what he called the “vast domestic terrorist network” he blamed for Kirk’s death.

“With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, homeland security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people,” Miller said.

‘We will absolutely target you’

Vance's statement came after the Attorney General Pam Bondi said the government will “target” those who use hate speech before “across the aisle.”

“We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech, anything, and that’s across the aisle," she said.

