/‘I’m not going anywhere, bring it on': Kash Patel’s hearing on Charlie Kirk’s case begins. Here’s what FBI Diector says

FBI Director Kash Patel appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (September 16) for the hearing on the handling of Charlie Kirk's assassination case. In his opening statement, the FBI Director said that it is important for the agency to be as transparent as possible.

Patel said that under his direction, the photos of the suspect were released in public after which an arrest was made just a "few hours later".

Patel said that the suspect’s father told investigators, “When I saw that video that you released, I recognized it was my son and I confronted him.”

“I’m not going anywhere. If you want to criticize my 16 years of service, bring it on," the FBI Director added in his statement.



Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley, while opening the hearing, called Kirk "a man of God, faith, family and country.”

'Shut up and let the professionals do their job'

During the hearing, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee lashed out at Patel for his early handling of the case, including the time when he wrongly claimed that the "subject" was in custody.