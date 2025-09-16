/India-US trade talks conclude after 7 hours amid Trump's tariff war

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 19:02 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 19:02 IST
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph: (AFP)

The talks were originally scheduled to take place between August 25-29, but were postponed after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods following five earlier rounds of talks.

Trade talks between India and the United States concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sep 16), marking the first round of negotiations after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. Lynch, who arrived in India on Monday night, said that the discussions were “positive”. During the sixth round of negotiations, the Washington and New Delhi officials discussed a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The talks were originally scheduled to take place between August 25-29, but were postponed after Trump imposed additional tariffs on India.

