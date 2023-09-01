Johannesburg fire: Firefighters and Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes

South African firefighters launched a fresh search for victims as they went inside the five-storey building in Johannesburg, which was engulfed in fire, killing 74 people, including 12 children. The officials have said that they might find more bodies and they want to be sure that no one has been left behind.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the incident and called it a "tragedy" as reports emerged that bodies were discovered piled up at a security gate that was closed, preventing people from escaping the blaze.

Thembalethu Mpahlaza, who is the head of forensics services in Johannesburg's Gauteng province, said a total of 74 bodies were recovered, 24 female, 40 male and 10 "burnt beyond recognition".

During the press conference, he further said that "we are having 12 children involved also in this tragedy". More than 60 people have been injured and received hospital treatment in what was one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.

Now, police with sniffer dogs have been deployed to search through the remains of a Johannesburg apartment block. Authorities are also probing the cause of the fire. The area around the building was cordoned off areas by the officers.

Survivors tell horrific tale

Kenny Bupe, a survivor caught up in the blaze while visiting a friend, told the news agency AFP: "I'm grateful to be alive, there was a lot of us running, trying to find the fire exit and a lot of people eventually died because of the smoke inhalation."

While others "jumped out" of windows, he was part of a group that was able to pry through a closed fire escape gate and flee to safety. After the fire was extinguished, sheets and blankets used for escape were draped from the destroyed windows.

Block resident Wambali Kaunda, who lost his brother and niece in the fire, told Reuters: "I am devastated. We have been told that if you are able to identify your family members, then you will be able to collect the bodies." He said he was on the first floor not far from the exit when the fire broke out, so managed to escape.

In Johannesburg, such home fires are quite common, particularly in impoverished neighbourhoods, the tragedy has brought attention to a housing issue in one of the most unequal cities in the world with a high unemployment rate.

Municipal authorities own the apartment building, but they have had difficulty identifying the residents, claiming that the building has been "invaded and hijacked" by unidentified organizations.

According to a province official, some of those who perished may have been tenants of or victims of extortion by criminal gangs operating in the so-called "hijacked buildings" syndicates.

