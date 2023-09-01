US: Man driving huge bull in passenger seat pulled over by police

A bizarre incident sent police in Norfolk, Nebraska in USA in a tizzy as they responded to an emergency call. On display was a car which a huge live bull protruding from the hood of the passenger side. The modified Ford Crown Victoria sedan was located and identified by Norfolk police captain Chad Reiman and police officials interacted with the driver probably to check what on earth was going on, just when the car was entering the city.

"We didn't have a full understanding of it until we saw it," said Reiman as quoted by Sky News.

It turned out, Lee Meyer, owner of the car (and the bull) has driven throughout the region taking part in parades for years.

The car, said the news report, was modified and half of the windshield and roof had been taken off to make room for Howdy Doody, the bull.

"It wouldn't go far without being noticed for sure," said Reiman.

The video of interaction between the police officials and the driver with the bull 'overseeing' what's happening gained traction online.

Reiman said that Meyer told him personally that he had transported Howdy Doody in a suitably big trailer when he was going for a parade previously.

On Wednesday (August 30) however, why Meyer chose to stuff Howdy Doody in his car and make 36-mile journey from Neligh to Norfolk hasn't been specified.

When he was stopped in Norfolk however, he was not going for any parade, said the police.

Sky News contacted Meyer's wife to ask her more about the bull. She said the bull was part of the family but she wasn't happy about her husband spending amount of money on the bull that he already was spending.

"The amount of money that he's spent on this whole darn project between the car and the bull I could've had a brand new kitchen," Mrs Meyer said as quited by Sky News.

