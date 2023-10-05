Dog's day out: Joe Biden's canine Commander removed from White House after 11 biting incidents

US President Joe Biden's dog Commander has been removed from the White House campus after multiple biting incidents came to light.

The German Shepherd has reportedly bitten 11 Secret Service agents over the past few months.

Safety of White House staff

Talking to Fox News, Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady Jill Biden, said that "Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated."

"The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," she said.

"They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions," she added.

Biting incidents: Some went unreported

As per reports, there are 11 known incidents of Commander biting the White House staff, including Secret Service agents. However, as per a CNN report from Wednesday (Oct 4), there were several more incidents that went unreported.

The most recent reported incident is from last month when the canine bit a Secret Service agent on White House Grounds.

There were 10 more similar incidents of the German Shepherd biting people between October 2022 and January 2023.

This information was uncovered by the Conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch, which obtained reports of incidents where Commander terrorised staff.

As per Internal Secret Service communications, as reported by the New York Post, on 3 November 2022, an officer landed in hospital after being bitten on the thigh and arm. The agent was referred to the hospital by the White House physician's office.

Daily Mail on Wednesday (Oct 4) published pictures of Commander allegedly biting White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney. The photos from a week ago were clicked by a tourist visiting the White House grounds.

The White House superintendent, as per an Axios, has denied reports that he was bitten by Commander.

On this, Elizabeth Alexander said: "We spoke to Dale about the picture, and he said that Commander was being playful, and there was no bite, no pressure of teeth on his skin, no mark — just some dog slobber."

Commander, aged two, was a gift to the US President from James and Sara Biden, his brother and sister-in-law. He first came to the White House on 20 December 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

