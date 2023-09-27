Biden's Commander on rampage? Secret staff member bit in 11th such attack

US President Joe Biden's German shepherd, Commander, has once again attacked a Secret Service staff member, in the latest occurrence in a pattern of similar documented incidents over the past year.

On the evening of Monday (Sept 26) at the White House, a uniformed Secret Service officer had an encounter with the 2-year-old Commander and suffered a bite, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a statement to CBS News.

Medical personnel at the White House promptly attended to the injured officer, although no additional information was disclosed.

How many times Commander has bitten people at White House?

The latest incident follows the release of nearly 200 pages of redacted federal documents in July, which among other things, also detailed ten other alleged attacks by Commander on Secret Service officers and agents dating back to October 2022.

None of the victims sustained serious injuries, according to the documents.

In an October 26, 2022, episode reported in Secret Service emails, an unnamed officer recounted Commander charging at him in the presence of First Lady Jill Biden, CBS News reported.

Another incident on December 11, 2022, involved an agent being bitten twice in the Kennedy Garden of the White House while in the presence of President Biden after Commander was taken off his leash, as described in emails.

The president showed concern for the injured agent, who received medical attention from White House personnel and was able to complete his shift.

Also watch | US President Joe Biden's German Shepherd 'Commander' bites 10 times in 4 months | World News | WION

In an official statement, the US First Lady spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander conveyed that "the First Family is actively working on strategies to help Commander adapt to the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds."

Commander was gifted to the Bidens as a puppy in December 2021 following the passing of their German shepherd, Champ. In the same year, Biden's other German shepherd, Major, was relocated to Delaware to live with friends of the Bidens after being involved in multiple biting incidents at the White House.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE