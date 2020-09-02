Joe Biden to visit Kenosha after Trump's controversial trip

After Donald Trump's controversial visit to Kenosha, his opponent in the upcoming presidential elections, Joe Biden, will also be visiting the city now.

"Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," a statement from his team read.

Joe Biden will be accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, and will be in the city on Thursday, as per local reports.

This will be Biden's first visit to the city in his 2020 presidential campaign.

Anna Kelly, spokeswoman for Trump's campaign in Wisconsin, took a dig at Biden by saying Biden "is trying to use a hurting community as a political prop for his failing campaign."

"While true leaders like President Trump are working with state and local officials to help Kenosha heal, candidate Joe Biden is more interested in fomenting dissent and division," she continued.

The statement was issued after Biden's new campaign ad was launched, in which Biden can be seen saying, "I want to make it absolutely clear: rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. And those who do it should be prosecuted,” Biden says.

Meanwhile, Wisoncsin government did not appreciate Trump's uninvited visit to the city and he was accused of misusing the resources of a city that is already battling protests and violence.

As of now, limited details about his trip have been released. More details are expected soon.