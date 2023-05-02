Joe Biden to pull off a Donald Trump? US may soon send armed troops to Mexico border

The Biden administration in the United States is considering pulling off a Donald Trump move on illegal immigration. The Biden administration is considering sending 1,500 troops to the southern borders in the immediate future, Fox News reported citing sources. The move is in consideration amid concerns that tens of thousands of migrants may travel within the US borders once Title 42 is lifted.

Title 42 refers to the Covid-related restrictions under which the US authorities send away hundreds of thousands of migrants, including families, back to Mexico citing the contagious nature of COVID-19.

Earlier, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had warned the migrants that illegal entry into the United States "will result in removal."

The US has rolled out the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One smartphone application. By using the CBP One app, migrants can schedule appointments at the designated points of entry where the asylum claims can be processed.

People who are not deported are placed into immigration removal proceedings and released into the US pending their hearings. These hearings can take years. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data shows deportations have plummeted under President Biden, Fox News reported. But not all migrants are sent away According to the US Customs and Border Protection, only about 46 per cent of migrant encounters at the border resulted in a Title 42 expulsion. Last month, the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the Senate in Washington D.C. that of nearly 1.3 million migrant entries in the Finance Year 2022, only about 360,000 were deported.

It was not revealed how many of the aforementioned 1.3 million migrant entries were illegal.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump's administration, in November 2018, had sent more than 5,000 active-duty troops at the southern borders. It was deemed a show of force against the caravans of Central American migrants that Trump had characterised as an "invasion" of the United States.

