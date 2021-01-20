Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of United States

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States, taking over presidential duties from Donald Trump on January 20, 2021.

Biden was sworn in as the President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Kamala Harris' oath was administered by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Capitol Hill with over a thousand people in attendance. The ceremony was low-key owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2009, over 1.8 million people attended Obama's first inauguration.

Biden took oath as President with a 127-year-old family Bible in one hand. With this inauguration, Kamala Harris became the first female, first Black, and the first South Asian Vice President.

Owing to the violence which took place at US Capitol on January 6, security has been ramped up in the capital.

The ceremony saw performances from big pop hitmakers like Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem, as well as Jennifer Lopez.

Most of the celebrations were virtual, with a "parade" featuring diverse and dynamic performances from an array from people across the country - including Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, among many.

The Biden inauguration was largely a crowd-free affair, with over 200,000 state and territory flags installed across the National Mall, to compensate for the people who will not be able to see the inauguration in person.

Former President Donald Trump held a short ceremony at Joint Base Andrews earlier today. In his remarks, he promised to "always fight", while wishing the Biden administration ''great luck''.

Breaking from tradition, Trump skipped the inaugural ceremony of the new administration.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were also present in the audience.