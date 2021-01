What is the official requirement for someone to swear-in president?

None of the ceremonies - balls, and parades are prerequisites to swearin in, but have become customs over the years. None of this is mandated by the Constitution. For Biden to become president officially, he just needs to say the following words at noon of January 20 - "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

