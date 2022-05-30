Joe Biden says US will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach Russia

Amid Russian forces' aggressive approach in eastern Ukraine, the United States President Joe Biden on Monday (May 30) said that he would not send rocket systems to Ukraine that can reach Russia. While speaking to reporters after arriving back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware, "Biden said, "We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia."

"There's a constitution. I can't dictate this stuff. I can do the things I've done, and any executive action I can take I continue to take, but I can't outlaw a weapon, I can't change the background checks. I can't do that, and you know, my whole career I've been doing it," he added.

In the east, the Russian forces have advanced closer to the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk. The city has been under bombardment for weeks. Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram: "The Russians are advancing into the middle of Severodonetsk. The fighting continues. The situation is very difficult."

Importantly, Severodonetsk is the easternmost city still in Ukrainian hands. It has been understood that capturing it would give Russia de-facto control over Lugansk, one of two eastern regions that make up the coveted Donbas.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky multiple times urged Western countries to supply advanced weapons to face Russia after it invaded Ukraine on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin in late February.

Zelensky's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted recently: "If the West really wants Ukraine's victory, maybe it is time to give us long-range MLRS? It is hard to fight when you are attacked from a 70 km (43 miles) distance and have nothing to fight back with."

Ukraine has received extensive US military aid but says it needs long-range rockets equivalent to what Moscow's forces use. Recently, the US announced another $40 billion assistance package amid speculation it included such weapons.

To counter Moscow, Kyiv has asked the US for mobile batteries for long-range rockets, the M270 MLRS and the M142 Himars. They can launch multiple rockets at the same time with a range of up to 187 miles.

