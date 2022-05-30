Iran's enriched uranium 18 times over limit, warns IAEA

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has now reached over eighteen times the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

IAEA in its report said Iran's total enriched stockpile was "3,809.3 kilograms". The limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran was set at 300 kg.

In order to make a nuclear bomb enrichment level of 90 per cent needs to be reached. The development comes even as Iran continues its talks with the Western powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal which has been stalled since March.

Former President Trump had pulled the US out of the nuclear deal while imposing harsh sanctions on the country. Iran has insisted that sanctions must be lifted in order to restart the nuclear deal, however, the negotiations remain stalled.

Iran's foreign minister had said the Biden administration should give up the "maximum pressure policy of the Trump era". The Biden administration had however imposed sanctions on a network backed by Iran's Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Russian officials which allegedly shipped oil despite US sanctions.

However, Iran's foreign ministry said the new sanctions were a "continuation of the same failed policy". As talks on the nuclear deal continue to remain stalled, Rob Malley the US point man on Iran said talks to revive the deal are likely to fail.

"As of today the odds of a successful negotiation are lower than the odds of failure and that is because of excessive Iranian demands to which we will not succumb," Malley had told US lawmakers while stating that the US will reject "demands that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA".

