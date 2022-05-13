Iran nuclear deal talks are 'reopened', says EU

European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Iran nuclear programme talks have been unblocked. He conveyed his belief that a final deal was within reach.

Borrell said a mission by EU envoy Enrique Mora this week to help revive the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers had gone "better than expected".

"The negotiations had stalled and now they have been reopened," Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Germany.

"There is a perspective of reaching a final agreement."

The nuclear deal with Iran was reached by the US and other major world powers in 2015. But former US president Donald Trump took US out of the deal in 2018.

EU envoy Enrique Mora held two days of meetings Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri in Tehran this week.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the visit focused on "initiatives" to resolve remaining issues.

"Mr. Mora's visit to Tehran and his negotiations with my colleague Mr. Bagheri were another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues," he wrote on Twitter.

"A good and credible agreement is available if the United States makes a political decision and adheres to its commitments," Amir-Abdollahian said.

"Contacts will continue," he added.

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, meanwhile met Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday to push for progress.

(With inputs from agencies)

