'Immortal potion of love': Kim Jong Un's message on vaccines to North Koreans

After North Korea activated its emergency prevention system amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kim Jong Un declared that the vaccination was an “immortal potion of love” gifted by him.

The North Korean leader made the bizarre claim reportedly through a loudspeaker. The country began vaccinating soldiers after reporting an outbreak earlier this month.

Reports claim North Korea has reported 3.2 million coronavirus cases as Kim ordered the army to be deployed after COVID-19 cases began to mount. The state media claimed coronavirus cases had dipped with mortality rates falling.

Last week North Korea had reported 100,000 new cases of "fever" with 69 deaths with fatality rate at 0.002 per cent. North Korea had earlier rejected vaccines from the World Health Organisation(WHO) and refused to seek help from neighbouring South Korea.

US President Joe Biden had also offered vaccines to Kim's regime but the US government said it had not received any response.

Amid the outbreak, North Korean officials activated the country's hospital services while claiming that various types of medicines were sent to different parts of the country.

According to reports, North Korea had sent planes to China to pick up medical supplies to combat the virus after the Xi regime offered assistance to its neighbour

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported North Korea had sent IL-76 transport cargo planes to China to pick up medical supplies.

