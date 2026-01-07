/How Joe Biden’s pension exceeds Donald Trump’s $400,000 presidential salary

Former US President Joe Biden earns a massive pension of $417,000, which is reportedly the largest amount for any president in US history. This pension reportedly exceeds the salary of US President Donald Trump $400,000 as of 2026. According to the National Taxpayers Union, the amount is “historically unusual”, even bigger than the sum of his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

Why is Biden receiving an unusually high pension?

According to the National Taxpayers Union, the large amount of pension is due to Joe Biden's long political career. He had served 44 years in public service, decades in the Senate and two terms as Vice President, before serving as President. Due to his long career in public service, he is eligible for a CSRS pension, which could be approximately $166,000 per year, including a small spousal benefit.

He also earns a pension under the Former President Act Pension, which is equivalent to the pay of a Cabinet secretary (Executive Level I), approximately $250,600 annually. In addition to the pension money, he is entitled to taxpayer-funded allowances for office space, staff, equipment and travel. For 2026, this budget for Biden's office and support is reportedly over $1.5 million.

Trump’s wealth vs presidential salary

However, this comparison is futile with the US President Donald Trump's wealth. Trump is the first billionaire to hold the presidential office. His vast net worth is incomparable to his salary amount. In fact, Trump has reportedly donated his annual salary in his first and second terms to the federal agencies. His vast wealth stems from his real estate, cryptocurrencies, the Trump Media and Technology group, licensing and brand deals. Trump's net worth as of January 2026 is $6.6 billion.