Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, in an interview with Fox News, offered to share her Nobel Peace Prize with the US President Donald Trump.She also thanked Trump for his intervention in Venezuela and for abducting Nicolas Maduro. She claimed it was a “huge step for humanity, for freedom and human dignity.” Despite her overt alignment with the US hegemony and corporate agenda, she was deemed not fit for the top role in Venezuela.

Fox News anchor Hannity asked Maria Corina Machado, “Did you at any point offer to give him the Nobel Peace Prize?”

Machado responded, she didn't, “We want to give it to him. Share it with him.” Machado has been trying to gather support from the international committee. In the process, she has made several claims, from privatising all resources of Venezuela and profiting US companies to moving the Venezuelan embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem, to dedicating her Nobel Prize to US President Donald Trump.

Trump says he won't back Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, because she has no support in Venezuela.

"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader," said Trump," She doesn’t have the support or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect."

Every country struggles with its inner crisis, and it tries to find a solution for itself. Europe had the bloodiest French Revolution, which set off a series of subsequent revolutions across the continent; the US had its Civil War. Chavismo's social welfare record is not propaganda, massive wealth distribution, upliftment of a large number of people from poverty, universal health care and education. These were material changes that made a difference in the lives of underprivileged people. But it is also true that Chavismo was not devoid of corruption, and required diversifying its economy and institutional reform. Venezuela was not exceptional in having inner turbulence or economic crisis. The majority of this was caused by the market crash of 2014 and the repeated sanctions by the US. What is exceptional is the externalisation of the internal crisis.

Western moral institution operates within a Euro-Atlantic moral framework, which uses soft powers such as the Nobel Peace Prize to serve its geopolitical interests. It's not that Machado won the Nobel Prize, so she is legitimate; the Nobel Prize itself works within a power system which prioritises which discourse is important.