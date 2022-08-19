Jet set, go! Exercise Pitch Black takes off in Australia

For the return of Exercise Pitch Black, the skies over Australia's Top End have been crowded with aircraft from across the globe.

In an effort to improve interoperability and forge solid bonds between participating military units, 16 nations will take part in Exercise Pitch Black with Australia from today until 8 September.

This year, there will be more than 100 aircraft and 2,500 participants from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.

The resumption of Exercise Pitch Black, according to the exercise commander Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) Tim Alsop, is a great opportunity to fortify alliances and advance regional stability.

“With 16 nations participating, Exercise Pitch Black is an excellent opportunity for RAAF to work with our allies and partners, sharing tactics and procedures that will enhance interoperability between our forces. Several countries are participating in Pitch Black for the first time, and we welcome them to the exercise and the magnificent Northern Territory," he said.

Exercise Pitch Black and similar events acknowledge Australia's close ties, the importance placed on regional security, and the importance of fostering strong relationships across the Indo-Pacific region.

As per the Australian defence department, the exercise will involve both daytime and nighttime flying, and it will be carried out with care to lessen its negative effects on the surrounding area and the environment.

From now until September 8, the exercise will take place in the Northern Territory with the majority of the forces located at RAAF Bases Darwin and Tindal and supporting components at RAAF Amberley.