Australia commits another $25 million in emergency aid to Sri Lanka, takes total to $75 million

The newly elected Anthony Albanese government in Australia has decided to offer an additional $25 million in emergency funds to the crisis-ridden country of Sri Lanka.

The money will be used to fast-track health and food supplies to the Sri Lankan public which has to run from pillar to post for the basic necessities.

“Australia stands with the people of Sri Lanka, especially those experiencing severe hardship. It is in Australia’s national interest to strengthen Sri Lanka’s economic resilience and accelerate its recovery.” said Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The addition of $25 million takes Australia's contribution towards the island nation to $75 million. Reportedly, in June, Australia had committed $50 million.

Australian Minister of Home Affairs Clare O’Neil had met then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and announced the monetary help.

“We will contribute an immediate 22 million dollars to the World Food Programme for emergency food assistance to help three million people in Sri Lanka meet their daily nutritional needs." read the statement.

"Australia will also provide 23 million dollars in development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23. These contributions are in addition to 5 million dollars recently provided to United Nations agencies for Sri Lanka," it further added.

The island nation of Sri Lanka, housing 22 million people is going through its worst economic crisis since it gained independence in 1948.

After the President, Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials deserted office, the entire country plunged into a state of crisis.

The country has defaulted on its debts; faces an acute shortage of fuel, medicines and soaring food commodity rates. However, according to makeshift President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the emergency imposed in the country is expected to end this week.

Moreover, it is being reported that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return to Sri Lanka after fleeing the country and submitting his resignation via email.

(With inputs from agencies)

