Jerusalem: Scores more injured in another night of deadly clashes

Another day brought another series of violent encounters in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan.

Scores of people were injured on Saturday as the Israeli police fired water cannon and rubber bullets on the Palestinian youth, who had gathered to protest after a night of deadly clashes the day before at Al-Aqsa mosque.

The Israeli police claim they had to take measures to disperse the crowd from a rally in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood after the demonstrators had started throwing stones at security officers.

Officials claim to have arrested three people who had attacked the police officers during the demonstrations. However, local Palestinians have doubled the figures and claim at least 13 other arrests were made earlier in the day.

In addition to this, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 90 people were injured in the violent clashes between the Palestinian youth and Israeli police on Saturday.

Officials also claim that a rocket had been fired from the Gaza strip, with the Israel Defense Forces responding by striking a "military target" in the south.

While the violent encounters have attracted cries of international help, Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, defended the police force’s actions.

“Israel is acting responsibly to ensure respect for law and order in Jerusalem while allowing freedom of worship,” he said.