Jeremy Corbyn vs Labour Party's Starmer over polls: 'Attack on democracy'

Seasoned British politician Jeremy Corbyn has reacted strongly over the latest remarks by his successor in the Labour Party on the next general election, calling it "a flagrant attack on the democratic rights" of the members. Sir Keir Starmer - who has been serving as the leader of the opposition since 2020 - on Wednesday (February 15) said that Jeremy Corbyn won't be a Labour Party candidate in the next polls. Corbyn was suspended as the Labour MP in 2020 after a massive controversy broke out over anti-Semitism.

Emphasising on the changes in the party, Sir Keir Starmer was quoted as saying in a BBC report, "We are not going back, and that is why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election."

This was followed by a Twitter tirade by Corbyn. "Ever since I was elected as a Labour MP 40 years ago, I have fought on behalf of my community for a more equal, caring and peaceful society," he underlined in a long note shared on Twitter. Poverty, rising rents, healthcare crisis, safety of refugees, and fate of the planet - he counted the issues in focus during his stint as Islington North MP.

Keir Starmer's statement "about my future is a flagrant attack on the democratic rights of Islington North Labour Party members," he further wrote, and added: "It is up to them - not party leaders - to decide who their party leader should be. Any attempt to block my candidacy is a denial of due process, and should be opposed by anybody who believes in democracy."

The UK is faced with "worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation", he insisted, terming Starmer's comments as diversionary tactics, taking his former party away from the goal of defeating the Conservatives.

On Wednesday, Starmer had also tweeted about changes in the party under his leadership. "The Labour Party has changed from a party that looked inwards to a party that meets the public gaze. From a party of dogma to a party of patriotism. With my leadership, there will be zero tolerance of antisemitism, of racism, of discrimination of any kind. (sic)," read the post, which also had a video.

Speculation, however, is rife that Corbyn may seek a Labour Party nomination from his constituency.

